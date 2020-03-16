Lee Hoos explains how postponed fixtures will affect QPR season ticket holders

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos has admitted he remains uncertain how the EFL’s suspension of all fixtures will affect the club’s season-ticket holders over the coming weeks.

It was announced on Friday that the EFL and Premier League had made the call to suspend all matches until April 3rd at the earliest, with the two footballing bodies having been forced into the decision as a result of ongoing health concerns.

This has plunged the current season into uncertainty with all clubs still waiting to discover their fate this term, and QPR certainly fall into this category with the west London club currently sat six points adrift of the play-off spots with nine games remaining.

The EFL’s decision to suspend matches means QPR’s fixtures against Barnsley, Charlton and Fulham have all been cancelled, while it remains to be seen whether all the postponed matches will be rearranged or if the season will be declared as void.

Speaking to the Open All R’s podcast, Hoos has provided information on how the club will process refunds for regular match-day tickets, but he confessed there will be uncertainty over how season-ticket holders will be affected until it becomes clear whether or not the remaining fixtures will be fulfilled.

“If it’s a match-day ticket then we operate with our normal refund policy,” Hoos said.

“If someone wants a refund that’s fine. If someone wants to hold on and wait for when the rearranged fixture is, that’s fine too.

“For season-ticket holders, I don’t know yet.

“Clearly if we don’t play the fixtures then we have to sort the season-ticket holders out on a pro-rata basis.

“On the other hand if we do it, it all depends on when the season starts again. So until I know that it’s a difficult one to answer.”

Can you score maximum points in this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Rowan Vine leave for in 2012? St Mirren St Johnstone Celtic Rangers

The Verdict

There can be no doubt that both the EFL and Premier League made the correct decision in suspending matches due to the current health crisis, but the situation will have clearly resulted in uncertainty among clubs regarding the remainder of the campaign.

It means that clubs are currently in the dark over whether the season will even be completed or not, and Hoos’ comments reflect how it has also impacted the club’s policy in terms of ticket refunds for the games which may or may not be played.

It appears there will not be any decision made regarding refunds until the future of the current season becomes clearer, but Hoos’ statement suggests there are some plans in place for a variety of scenarios.