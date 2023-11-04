Highlights Marti Cifuentes, the new Queens Park Rangers coach, brings a different footballing style and principles to the team compared to his predecessor.

Implementing Cifuentes' short, passing style may pose challenges for the players who are accustomed to a direct approach under the former coach.

While immediate success cannot be guaranteed, QPR's decision makers should give Cifuentes time to establish his long-term project and bring success to the club.

Queens Park Rangers are set for a new era under Marti Cifuentes, as the Spaniard was named as Gareth Ainsworth’s replacement following their dismal start to the season.

The 41-year-old has a background in Spanish football, before having several jobs in Scandinavia, most recently with Swedish outfit Hammarby, who reached Europe under his guidance last season.

So, Cifuentes certainly arrives with decent pedigree, but the risks to this appointment are obvious, as he is yet to experience English football.

Marti Cifuentes to change QPR’s playing style

However, perhaps the biggest obstacle facing Cifuentes is how he implements his way of playing on a squad that had been used to a specific approach under Ainsworth.

There’s no denying the former Wycombe coach encouraged a direct style, and the players will have spent all pre-season and the opening months of the campaign working in a way Ainsworth wanted.

Now, in Cifuentes, the R’s have brought in a coach who has completely different footballing principles, as he wants a short, passing style.

Of course, if it works the fans will be delighted, but the reality is QPR are in a desperate situation. They have lost ten of 14 games, and they’re already six points from safety, so they need results quickly, and that’s the issue facing Cifuentes.

The R’s hierarchy should be aware of that, and it means they need to give a bit of leeway to Cifuentes as he gets his ideas across.

Clearly, this is a move that has been made with the long-term in mind, and most fans will be pleased that the club have decided to go down this route.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

Whilst it didn’t end well, it felt like Mark Warburton had laid down foundations that put QPR in a decent place. Then, Mick Beale took that on and enjoyed a brilliant start before jumping ship to join Rangers.

Yet, the Ainsworth appointment didn’t fit. It seemed as though CEO Lee Hoos and other key figures abandoned the principles of the past few years, instead targeting Ainsworth because he had been a popular former player, and had overachieved with Wycombe.

Nevertheless, his appointment didn’t follow the path of Warburton and Beale, but Cifuentes does feel like he shares an idea to those two on how the game should be played.

But, as mentioned, this could quite easily get worse before it gets better, and it would be unfair to demand immediate success from Cifuentes considering the changes he plans to make.

That’s not to say it will be a struggle, as you could make a strong case to say QPR’s better players, such as Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, will be much more suited to the new boss, who is sure to design a system that will allow them to flourish.

Ultimately though, the point is that the decision makers at QPR need to be prepared to give Cifuentes time, as he looks to build a long-term project that can deliver success to the club after what has been a very tough period.