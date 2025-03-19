Lee Hendrie has backed Sheffield United to complete the summer signing of Swansea City's Harry Darling, as Chris Wilder's side push for an instant return to the Premier League.

The Blades have shown a keen interest in the centre-back in recent months, with The Star reporting back in January that the South Yorkshire outfit were looking to bring him in to strengthen their defensive unit following Harry Souttar's season-ending injury.

While a move in the winter never came to fruition, the 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and with no true indication that he will put pen-to-paper just yet, it would not be a surprise to see the Championship's second-place team target him once again in the summer.

Sheffield United made further strides towards promotion on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, and with his side now level on points with Leeds United, Wilder will have a firm belief that the league title is more than winnable once again.

Hendrie urges Sheffield United to complete Darling deal

It's been another season to forget for Swansea, and they have once again struggled in the lower reaches of the Championship, with their Premier League exploits in the 2010s feeling more and more like a distant memory.

There is uncertainty surrounding the Swansea.com Stadium with a permanent manager still not in place following Luke Williams' sacking, and this could play a huge role in Darling's future at the club, and Sheffield United must pounce on this situation.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Aston Villa midfielder, Lee Hendrie, has backed the Blades to sign the defender in the summer once his time in South Wales comes to an end.

He told FLW: "He's been pretty consistent over a number of seasons, and I’ve watched him a few times, actually, and I think he's one of those players that can certainly contribute, particularly with set-pieces, headed goals.

"He's not just an out-and-out centre-back. He has got the ability where he can play out from the back.

"Obviously, Sheffield United are linked and are interested and it does not surprise me that we see these teams, including Sheffield United if they get promoted, they look at the stronger players that have played in the Championship on a regular basis.

"The fees are not as much as for some of these Premier League players or some of the foreign players that teams try and bring in."

Hendrie continued: "But I think the centre-back role for them, they've got quite that strength at the back already, but to add to that with Harry Darling, I think he'd relish the chance, and it wouldn't surprise me if they do take him on a free transfer.

"It'd be a no-brainer."

Harry Darling Swansea City stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 33 (32) Minutes played 2797 Goals (assists) 2 (3) xG 2.16 Shots (on target) 32 (12) Pass accuracy 88.2% Tackle success 48.3% Duel success 63.7% Aerial duel success 60.7% *Stats correct as of 18/03/2025

Sheffield United will be looking for improvements on last season's Premier League attempt

With eight games to go, there is still plenty of time for more twists and turns in the promotion race. The top three are currently separated by just two points, and it is not a forgone conclusion as to who will start the 2025/26 campaign in the Premier League.

However, if Sheffield United do find themselves back in the top flight after the summer, then they must improve their backline further and become a much stronger unit than they were on their last visit to the division.

They conceded an all-time Premier League number of goals, 104, and Darling will be hoping that if a deal is agreed, he can help be the difference between success and failure for the Blades.

Nevertheless, only time will tell where the centre-back plays his football next season, and the Blades will have full focus on the task at hand from now until May.