Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell has turned out to have been a shrewd acquisition for the Blades.

The 25-year-old joined the club on a free transfer in the summer following the expiry of his contract at Stoke City, and he has popped up with a few important goals during his debut season in South Yorkshire.

Campbell has scored nine goals in the Championship so far this term, all of which have contributed to Chris Wilder's side picking up vital points in their promotion push, with the highlight of his season being the winning goal against rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane in November.

Tyrese Campbell's all-time Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 167 40 15

He has found the net in each of his last three games, but was substituted during the second half of the draw with Bristol City in midweek having opened the scoring, and considering that he was ruled out for seven league games between December and January, everyone at the club will be hoping that he is not sidelined for as long this time.

Sheffield United will want him to be fit and raring to go for the reverse fixture against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Sheffield United will want Tyrese Campbell available

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie spoke exclusively to Football League World about Campbell's impact this season and discussed the importance of him being available on Sunday.

"Tyrese Campbell, yes, obviously he has come off with an injury, and how bad that is, is unknown at the moment," Hendrie said.

"Obviously, they will want him fit. They brought the likes of Tom Cannon in, and obviously, Tyrese Campbell came in on a free transfer, and he has been brilliant, I think.

"He has really found his way after having had a bit of a tough time losing his dad. He has really got his head down while he has been at Sheffield United and has proved to be a massive player for them with the goals he has produced and the big goals he has produced.

"Lots of credit to him. I think the club will be looking at the derby that is around the corner, and they will be wanting him to be fit and able to play in the game, because there have been times when Sheffield United have not played well, and he has been the one to come to the forefront and produce key goals.

"He is a massive player for them and I am sure they will be hoping he is fit for the massive derby."

Everyone at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night was left holding their breath when Campbell went down for treatment, especially considering that he has been ruled out by an injury already this season.

However, Wilder has now provided an update on the fitness of his striker ahead of the game against the Owls on Sunday, as per The Star.

"It's just a contact injury, foot on foot I think it was," he said.

"He'll be okay, no problem."

Unless the Blades boss is playing mind games, it seems as though Campbell will be included in the squad for the derby this weekend, which is massive news for Sheffield United as they go in search of a huge three points as well as the bragging rights.