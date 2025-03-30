Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is understood to be on the radar of Crystal Palace, with Football Insider reporting that the Eagles have sent scouts to watch the central midfielder throughout the season, as they eye up a possible summer swoop.

Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool have all historically been credited with interest in the England youth international, as have local rivals Newcastle United.

One other Premier League side that has potentially entered themselves into the Hackney sweepstakes is Aston Villa, and as such, it's becoming clear that Middlesbrough are set to face a challenging summer ahead if they wish to retain the services of their academy graduate.

"A big thing" - Lee Hendrie outlines Unai Emery factor in Aston Villa sales pitch for Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former Villa player, Lee Hendrie: 'What can Aston Villa offer Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney that rival clubs can't?'

Hendrie said: "Aston Villa is a massive football club, and that's not just saying it because I've played and I'm a fan myself.

"I think the backdrop of that football club is just speaking volumes of where it's actually going. You do feel that this season, playing in the Champions League, competing for the FA Cup, could finish in the top five - it just shows where they actually are as a football club at this moment in time with the guidance of Unai Emery.

"So, I think having the likes of Emery in charge, where the club is actually going; yes, it could potentially fall flat on their faces this season.

Unai Emery's managerial career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game Valencia 220 107 58 55 1.72 Sevilla 206 107 43 56 1.77 Villarreal 129 66 32 31 1.78 PSG 114 87 15 12 2.42 Arsenal 78 43 15 20 1.85

"But, there's a great opportunity that they will be in Europe of some form, whether it's the Champions League, or the Europa League, UEFA Conference League - there's plenty of competitions that they could still be playing in next season.

"So that is a big thing for Hayden Hackney, and the fact that we've seen what he's done (Emery) with the likes of Morgan Rogers. His coaching, his nouse to bring players on and make them better.

"I think it would be a really good fit for him. That's why I think that offers an awful lot as a football club."

Hackney will surely look at Morgan Rogers progress under Emery at Aston Villa as potential template for own Villa Park success

Morgan Rogers has been one of Middlesbrough's biggest recruitment success stories in recent times.

Signed for £1m in the summer of 2023, in just half a season on Teesside, he'd developed into a player that Aston Villa were happy to part with up to £16m for in the 2024 winter transfer window.

Since then, and under the mentorship of Emery, Rogers has taken his game to a completely different level. The 22-year-old is now widely regarded as one of the best young players in the Premier League, and now looks to be firmly on his way to establishing himself as a regular England international.

As such, Hackney will of course be well aware of the strides his former teammate has taken at Villa Park. Therefore, should Villa come knocking in the summer, they could prove to be a very tough club to turn down for the Middlesbrough midfielder.