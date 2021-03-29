Lee Hendrie makes Grealish comparison as previous Aston Villa interest in Championship ace discussed

Lee Hendrie has urged Aston Villa to go out and sign David Brooks from AFC Bournemouth this summer.

Brooks has racked up 71 appearances since joining Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018, in a deal potentially rising to £11.5million.

Following Bournemouth’s relegation from the Premier League in the summer, Brooks attracted plenty of high-profile interest, with Manchester United among those linked with his signature.

But the Wales international remained at the Vitality Stadium, helping the Cherries mount a push for promotion in the Championship.

Brooks’ season has been hampered by injuries, but the 23-year-old has still managed to score three goals and chip in with five assists across 24 Championship appearances this term.

If the Cherries are unable to win promotion, though, Brooks’ future could become uncertain and Bournemouth may look to cash in.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Lee Hendrie has urged his former club Aston Villa to go out and sign Brooks in the summer transfer window, amid previous links with the winger.

He said: “I’m a big fan of David Brooks. I’ve seen a fair bit of him this season and he’s an absolute talent, he really is. He’s a young man with bags of ability and I think if he comes into Villa, I think he’d be a great addition.

“He reminds me of Jack (Grealish). He’s very slight, he’s very mobile and, again, he’s another player that could set the Prem on fire if he’s given a chance.”

The Verdict

Brooks’ stats don’t look too impressive on paper, but it has been a stop start season for him due to injury and he’s still managed to show his class.

He’s still a raw talent at 23 and needs time to bed in, but I think playing under a coach like Dean Smith, he could really thrive.

Villa do have a lot of dangerous wide players in Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet, so I’d question whether he’s actually needed at Villa Park to be honest.