Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie was linked with a move away from Home Park during the winter transfer window, with Wrexham and Huddersfield Town named as potential suitors.

Football League World exclusively revealed ahead of the January window that both the Terriers and the Red Dragons were prepared to pay the £2m buyout fee in Hardie's contract.

The 28-year-old has been enduring a challenging season in front of goal this season, with just six goals from 30 Championship appearances so far this term.

With the Pilgrims on the verge of falling back into League One, it could be an interesting summer ahead in regard to the Scotsman's Home Park future.

"He's proven" - Lee Hendrie makes Ryan Hardie, Plymouth Argyle transfer claim

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Lee Hendrie: 'Ryan Hardie was heavily linked with Wrexham and Huddersfield in January - could you see him leaving if the club go down to League One?'

Hendrie said: "He is one of them players who you know is capable of scoring goals in that sort of division, and he's proven really.

"He hasn't featured probably as much as he would have liked this season, and obviously the new regime - it's a little bit different.

Ryan Hardie's 24/25 Championship stats after 39 games - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Goals per 90 Avg. match rating 30 6 3 0.32 6.33/10

"He's started to get a little bit more game-time, but again, I think that if Wrexham are to get promoted or even Huddersfield, you would probably think that they would be looking at someone who is maybe a bit of an out and out goalscorer, which Hardie is.

"As I said, he's proven, and they might get him for a reasonable fee. So, it wouldn't surprise me if both of them clubs are linked with him in the summer."

Hardie's Plymouth Argyle contract could present big opportunity for interested clubs in the summer

Having signed a three-year contract extension with Plymouth back in May 2023, the 2025/26 season is set to be Hardie's final campaign under contract at Home Park.

Since then, the centre-forward has bagged 18 Championship goals in 70 appearances, with seven league assists to his name during that time too.

As such, the Scotsman has proven himself to be a steady source of goals at second tier level, and as such, he would surely be an attractive proposition to any newly promoted Championship side next season should he become available.

Entering his final 12 months under contract in the summer, Plymouth may well need to cash in on the striker whilst they can still expect to receive a significant fee for him.

Having bagged a respectable number of goals at Championship level during his Argyle career, he may well harbour little interest in plying his trade in League One next season should the Pilgrims find themselves there.

Therefore, a summer exit would definitely appear to be on the cards for Hardie, and he will surely not be short of potential suitors.