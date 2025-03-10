Huddersfield Town announced the sacking of head coach Michael Duff on Sunday morning, but pundit Lee Hendrie believes he should have been given more time.

Duff only took charge of Huddersfield in the summer following their relegation from the Championship, and they have spent much of this season in the play-off places in League One.

However, the Terriers have lost four of their last five league games, and after they dropped out of the top six following their 1-0 defeat at struggling Bristol Rovers on Saturday, owner Kevin Nagle has decided to take action.

In a statement, Nagle said that he felt a change was needed in order to "reignite our challenge for promotion", and despite what he described as an "unprecedented injury situation", he insisted that "the resources we have available are capable of more" than recent results have suggested.

Duff won 20 of his 43 games in charge of Huddersfield, drawing seven and losing 16, and he departs with the club sitting seventh in the table, just two points from the play-offs.

League One table (as it stands 9th March) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 34 34 79 2 Wycombe Wanderers 35 28 68 3 Wrexham 35 22 68 4 Stockport County 36 18 62 5 Charlton Athletic 35 15 60 6 Bolton Wanderers 35 6 60 7 Huddersfield Town 36 14 58 8 Reading 35 4 55

Academy manager Jon Worthington, who had a brief spell as interim manager last season following the dismissal of Darren Moore, will take charge of Town until the end of the campaign, with his first game coming against Crawley Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Lee Hendrie makes Michael Duff, Huddersfield Town claim

Speaking exclusively to Football League World before Duff's sacking was confirmed, Hendrie said that Huddersfield should stick with the 47-year-old, and he backed him to have a successful managerial career.

"I know Michael Duff has come in for a lot of criticism in recent weeks," Hendrie said.

"I don't think their budget is anywhere near where it should be, to be honest, and I think he's found it quite difficult to bring in his own personnel.

"I think he's a fantastic manager, I really do.

"I still see him as growing into being a very, very promising young manager.

"I saw what he did at Cheltenham in his early days, and he proved that he was more than capable of taking on a football club and really building.

"I think he needed time, I really do.

"I think should have stuck with him.

"This season, I've watched them a few times, and I can understand where they're at.

"At times, their approach to games hasn't been anywhere near good enough, but I think if given time, he will put his stamp on things and take the club forward.

"I would have definitely stuck with him."

Huddersfield Town may live to regret Michael Duff decision

It was not long ago that Huddersfield were closing in on the automatic promotion places in League One after an impressive 16-game unbeaten run, but there is no doubt it has been a disappointing few weeks for the club, particularly given Nagle's significant investment in January.

Recent results have been nowhere near the standard that Nagle would have expected, but Duff has had to contend with a lengthy injury list, and the Terriers are still firmly in play-off contention.

Nagle is understandably keen for Town to get back to the Championship as soon as possible, but Duff's strong track record in the third tier suggested that he could be the man to deliver promotion if given time, even if it did not happen this season.

With their top six hopes in the balance, it is a big risk for Huddersfield to stick with an interim manager in Worthington until the end of the season, and as he searches for his fifth permanent manager since taking over the club last summer, Nagle is under big pressure to get the next appointment right.