Charlton Athletic youngster Thierry Small is set to be out of contract this summer.

The 20-year-old has impressed on the right-wing for the Addicks this season as they have propelled themselves into the play-off places in League One under Nathan Jones.

Small has played on the left-hand side of defence for the majority of his career, but he has adapted to his new role well this term, and Charlton have benefitted from his pace and trickery slightly further forward on the opposite side of the pitch.

Thierry Small's 2024/25 League One stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 35 2 2

The former Everton and Southampton man could develop into a really dangerous winger if he can improve his end product, so it would be no surprise if Championship clubs were keen to acquire his services when his contract expires this summer.

Lee Hendrie fires Thierry Small, Championship warning to Charlton

Sky Sports pundit, Lee Hendrie, spoke exclusively to Football League World about Thierry Small's future, and stated that he believes Championship clubs will be looking to sign the wideman this summer.

"Again we are talking about players who are out of contract," Hendrie said.

"Thierry Small is going to be one of them in the summer. I am sure Charlton will want to keep hold of him. He has played a lot of games this season for such a young man at 20 years of age.

"I think he has shown his potential this season in League One, where Charlton have had a good season, and with the positions that he has picked up and played in, I am sure that they will want to keep hold of him.

"That will probably come down to whether they get promoted, whether he agrees a contract. I am pretty sure many clubs in the Championship will be looking and thinking that this would be a great signing because he is someone with bags of potential - that is what he has proved this season.

"With him being out of contract, I think he probably calls all the shots and his cards will be firmly under the table as to where he goes and what he does, but I am sure just finishing the season strongly will give him a lot more options.

"We will see whether he ends up staying or whether he ends up going."

Small has attracted interest during his time at Charlton

If Small does attract interest from other clubs during the summer, it would not be the first time that he has been linked with a move away from Charlton since he moved to The Valley in February 2024.

Derby County were reportedly interested in signing the youngster towards the end of last season, while Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur were also said to have made a six-figure offer for him last summer.

Championship side Preston North End were linked with Small during the January transfer window, as per Alan Nixon via his Patreon, after he impressed against them in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Small admitted that he would love to extend his stay at The Valley in an interview with London News Online in January, but the longer it goes on without him signing a new contract, the likelier it seems that other clubs will come in with offers to lure him away from SE7.