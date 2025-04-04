Tom Cannon hasn't adopted the role of firing Sheffield United to the Premier League like many expected him to since his move to Bramall Lane during the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old centre-forward was recalled from his highly fruitful loan spell with Stoke City by Leicester City at the halfway point of the season, before being sold to the Blades for a fee understood to have been worth £10m.

Since arriving in South Yorkshire, the former Everton and Preston North End man has yet to cement a starting role in Chris Wilder's squad, and ahead of the club's 40th game of the season away at Oxford United on Saturday, is still searching for his first Sheffield United goal.

Tyrese Campbell has been in excellent goalscoring form of late, and has made himself fairly undroppable as such, whilst Rhian Brewster has also hit a purple patch in front of goal too.

"I really do" - Lee Hendrie makes Tom Cannon, Sheffield United prediction

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Lee Hendrie: 'Do you think Sheffield United may be concerned at Tom Cannon's lack of goal involvements this season given how much he cost?'

Hendrie said: "Tom Cannon's lack of goals - that's what they brought him into the football club to produce.

"He's capable of doing that, there's no doubt. But it just feels like, at the moment, it hasn't been a good fit for him or Sheffield United. But Tyrese Campbell has been absolutely on flames at the moment.

"It's hard when you're not getting a clear run in the team. Sometimes, I think when you leave a football club and you change the identity, it's not always the right fit.

"I think Tom Cannon, we've seen when he was at Stoke. He was playing games, and this time he's gone to a bigger club in the sense of promotion pushing, and hasn't really got the opportunity to really go and prove what he can do.

Cannon's 24/25 Stoke City Championship stats - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 22 9 1

"I think he's a really good player, I really do. I think he'll score goals in most teams, but when you've got someone who's scoring goals and in good form, when you get your opportunity you've got to take that. That hasn't been the case for him.

"So, I think they'll be disappointed that he hasn't had that effect since coming into the football club, and you have to say what the cost was, but I think he'll come good. I really do.

"I think he's one of them players that can certainly step up to the plate and get his opportunity, and when he does, I think he really will shine."

Cannon may not have had instant Sheffield United impact, but there's still time to leave his mark on promotion push

With an automatic promotion race as tight as the one we're seeing in the Championship this season, it only takes one moment to repay a transfer fee.

That is undoubtedly the message that Cannon will be telling himself, as he looks to leave his mark on Sheffield United's quest for the Premier League.

This time of year is the time for legends to be made and heroes to emerge, and whilst he may well be on the periphery of a promotion push at the moment, he's proven that he can command a goalscoring spotlight at this level.

Injuries and suspensions are always just around the corner too, and Wilder may need to call upon his January recruit at any given moment, and it's when those chances arrive that Cannon must grab them with both hands.

Therefore, whilst questions may be asked over whether Sheffield United will be experiencing buyer's remorse with their £10m investment, it just takes that one ball to hit the net to change that narrative entirely.