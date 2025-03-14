Former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie believes Des Buckingham should be one of the main candidates to take over at Huddersfield Town when the club appoint a new boss this summer.

The previous Oxford United boss has been out of work since being axed by the U’s towards the end of 2024, having taken the club into the Championship through the League One play-offs last season.

With Jon Worthington set to be in charge of the Terriers until the summer, Town owner Kevin Nagle is set to take his time in making the next appointment at the John Smith’s Stadium, with whoever is picked becoming the seventh first-team manager of the club since the summer of 2022.

With his recent exploits in the third tier, Hendrie exclusively told FLW that Buckingham should be among the frontrunners for the position as the recruitment process kicks into action, with the pundit preferring the 40-year-old to former Town boss David Wagner.

Lee Hendrie gives Des Buckingham, David Wagner verdict after Huddersfield Town, Michael Duff decision

Hendrie has given Buckingham his backing after the splendid work he did at the Kassam Stadium during his 13 months in charge, with United having their time in the spotlight after Wembley success over Bolton Wanderers last May.

His sacking in December came as something of a shock to many Oxford fans, despite the club experiencing a run of just one win in 15 Championship matches before his departure, with his popularity among the fanbase unquestioned during his time at the side he supported as a boy.

Having pieced together a side that can get out of the third tier in his last role, Hendrie believes Buckingham should be among the top considerations for the Yorkshire side when they eventually make their decision in the coming weeks and months, with his track record speaking for itself.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Hendrie said: “It was quite a shock to be quite honest, to see Michael Duff leaving Huddersfield.

“I feel it is a tough club to go in to, and that is where you have to look at what lies beneath and what lies belong that.

“Yes, David Wagner has been successful at clubs, but I think Des Buckingham would be a better fit if I am being quite honest.

Des Buckingham Oxford United league managerial record (TransferMarkt) Matches 50 Wins 15 Draws 15 Losses 20 Goals scored 69 Goals conceded 73 Points per game 1.2 Win % 30.0%

“What he has done at Oxford and achieving what he did there at the football club, I think he would be more of a suitable replacement, because he knows that league well enough, and he has proved he can take teams out of there.

“So I think Des would be a perfect fit at Huddersfield and to take the reins on from there.”

Huddersfield Town look set for major summer rebuild

The appointment of Worthington until the end of the season suggests Town are happy to bide their time an recuperate over the summer, rather than make a slapdash appointment in the hope of regaining a place in the play-off positions in League One.

A run of four wins in 15 league matches has seen the Terriers drop out of the top six in the third tier of late, with Saturday’s 1-0 reverse at Bristol Rovers proving to be the final straw for the Town hierarchy when it came to Duff’s [pictured] tenure of the football club.

With eight players entering the final few months of their contracts with the club, and a further four loanees set to return to their parent clubs, the Yorkshire side will have a big rebuild on their hands over the off-season, with any new manager likely to get the opportunity to put their own stamp on the side from the get-go.

While Buckingham and Wagner are two currently unemployed managers who could be linked with the role, there will be plenty of potential candidates looking to lead a side who will fancy themselves as promotion candidates once again next season, with a playing squad ready to be freshened up over the summer.

With none of the last six people in charge of the club lasting more than 12 months, anyone who walks into the John Smith’s Stadium will know they will need to get results as soon as they walk through the door, with big expectations from the owners and fanbase alike.