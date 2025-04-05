Middlesbrough are among a host of EFL clubs understood to be weighing up a free agent swoop for Rangers star Tom Lawrence this summer.

Wrexham, Burnley, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Boro have all been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old forward by the Daily Mail.

The Welsh international moved to the Scottish giants in the summer of 2022, having spent five seasons in the Championship with Derby County.

However, the Manchester United academy graduate is set to see his Rangers contract expire at the end of the season, which has provided fertile ground for the transfer talk surrounding him.

The Gers do possess the option to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract should they wish.

"He would probably suit" - Lee Hendrie makes Tom Lawrence transfer claim involving Middlesbrough, West Brom

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Lee Hendrie: 'Middlesbrough are being linked with a move for Tom Lawrence on a free. Would he be a good signing for Boro? Is he needed?'

Hendrie said: "Middlesbrough looking to take him on a free - I think he probably would suit a Boro side, if I'm being quite honest.

"They have relatively young players, I think their model, if anything, is bringing loan attractions in and younger players who are trying to establish themselves.

"He probably would, with the experience that he brings from his career, I think he probably would fit better going into a Boro side rather than a West Bromwich Albion side at this moment in time.

"I think that would just be down to preference, but out of the two, I think he would probably suit more going to Boro."

West Brom perhaps need Tom Lawrence more than Middlesbrough do

The one area of Middlesbrough's squad that perhaps needs the least work doing to it in the summer transfer window is their attack.

Michael Carrick's side have fielded one of the most potent offensive units in the Championship this season, and are among the highest-scoring sides in the division.

Lawrence is a versatile forward player, who has tended to operate as a central attacking midfield player, but he can and has also been deployed out wide, and as a makeshift centre-forward.

With Finn Azaz cementing himself as one of the best and most creative number 10's in the second tier this season, and with the likes of Delano Burgzorg, Morgan Whittaker, Riley McGree, Marcus Forss and Tommy Conway all competing for playing time across the forward line, Middlesbrough are fairly well stocked in attack.

However, West Brom haven't been as strong going forward as the Teessiders this season, and they look set to be waving goodbye to a proven creative midfielder in John Swift this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Tom Lawrence's last 2 seasons as a Rangers player (all comps) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 32 3 3 22/23 9 3 1

Adam Armstrong is set to return to parent club Southampton at the end of the campaign, whilst Football Insider claim that Premier League Everton are "well-placed" to sign winger Tom Fellows this summer.

Therefore, Albion may well need to undergo a larger overhaul of their attacking options than Middlesbrough, and the path to regular playing time could prove to be smoother for Lawrence at The Hawthorns.

So, with both clubs looking to complete shrewd transfer business this summer, it will be fascinating to see how fierce the competition will be for Lawrence's signature, should he hit the free agent market.