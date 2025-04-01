Norwich City striker Josh Sargent has been linked with a summer transfer away from Carrow Road, with Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Everton all tipped as being potential suitors.

A recent report from Ontheminute.com revealed that Forest and the Toffees have joined the Whites in the race for the 25-year-old American international.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg previously reported that Norwich have set a €15-20m (approximately £12.5-16.7m) price-tag on their star striker, who is contracted at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028.

However, with Norwich seemingly set to miss out on the play-off places this season, questions are beginning to be asked as to how much longer Sargent is prepared to play Championship football for.

"I feel that" - Lee Hendrie backs Leeds to win Josh Sargent race ahead of Everton, Nottingham Forest

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Lee Hendrie: 'Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Everton have all been linked with Norwich City star Josh Sargent. Out of those three clubs, which would be the best fit?'

Hendrie said: "What would be the best fit for him?

"Forest play with that centre-forward (Chris Wood/Taiwo Awoniyi) who is very strong and a good focal point for the way they play, and that's why I think that wouldn't be a bad shout for Sargent.

"He's very similar to that, maybe a bit more pacey than what Wood is. You can have an argument for Leeds as well. They haven't really got an out and out focal point with the players they've got.

"They've got lots of players that can play like a 10; you have to go back to the likes of Patrick Bamford who's scored a lot of goals for them, but with the talent that they have in behind, I'd like to actually see that possibly happen.

Sargent's 24/25 Championship stats after 39 games played - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg match rating 25 13 5 7.23/10

"Josh Sargent may go to Leeds, because I do feel that he's got so much potential. A goalscorer - I think at times, that's maybe what Leeds are possibly missing.

"I know that Everton are linked with him too, but they've got Beto who's transformed and turned a corner. I just think that at Leeds, he might just offer something a little bit different to what they've actually got.

"I feel that they have so many 10's and attacking players that maybe like to drift into pockets, rather than be a focal point."

Josh Sargent could provide Leeds with true number nine that they've been missing

Make no mistake, Leeds United's cutting edge has not been blunt this season by any means.

Daniel Farke's side have fired home 78 goals in 39 Championship games so far this season, with Norwich City's 61 goals being their closest competition in that department with seven games of the campaign to go.

Joel Piroe is the club's top scorer at this stage of term, with his 15 goals marking a strong second season at Elland Road for the former Swansea City hitman.

However, the Dutchman - like the number he wears on his back - does tend to drift into that number 10 position, and doesn't play the role of a true number nine for the Whites.

Bamford does fit that out and out centre-forward profile, but the 31-year-old hasn't found the net for Leeds all season, and has made just 10 Championship appearances so far this year.

Spanish youth international Mateo Joseph is also more of a traditional number nine, but he's still proving himself as being a very raw talent, with his three goals in all competitions at this stage of the season pointing towards a striker who is not quite ready to lead the line just yet.

Sargent, however, has established himself as one of the deadliest marksmen in the second tier over the last few years, and he could add a totally new dimension to Leeds' attack force.

As per FotMob, 40 of his 52 shots in the Championship so far this season have come from inside the box, showcasing that predatory instinct he possesses to take up highly dangerous positions, and being that real fox in the box that defenders hate having to play against.

Game-time could be a real issue for him at Everton, and especially Nottingham Forest, but at Elland Road, he could find himself being entrusted to be the main man straight away.

A fascinating summer transfer battle for his signature appears to be in store, and Leeds look sure to play a big part in it.