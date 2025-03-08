Pundit Lee Hendrie has exclusively told Football League World that he believes Aston Villa's Kaine Kesler-Hayden decision this summer could depend on where they finish in the Premier League, following his fruitful spell in the Championship with Preston North End this season.

The versatile 22-year-old defender joined the Lilywhites in the summer on a season-long loan move from Villa Park, having spent time in the second tier with Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town respectively over the last two seasons.

He's been one of Preston's standout performers this term, sparking fears among the Deepdale support that he may not don their shirt too many more times, with the former England youth international seemingly having a very bright future ahead of him.

"That's the big question" - Lee Hendrie believes Aston Villa's Kesler-Hayden decision could hinge on their Premier League placing

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Hendrie believes that Aston Villa's decision on what to do with Kesler-Hayden for next season may depend largely on how the Villans end their top flight campaign.

He said: "Kaine Kesler-Hayden, obviously on loan at Preston and has obviously been doing some really good things this season.

"I think what Villa have done, they've got a model of getting lots of young players in, sending them out on loan, trying to build up, bulk them up, get them experience, and I think Unai Emery would give players a chance, I feel, if he felt that they would fit the bill.

"That's the thing. You do feel that players that are playing in the Championship and have shown that they're capable of playing in the Championship, can they take that next step?

"That's the big question. The thing is, what Villa actually have done over the last few seasons is where they've had younger players, they've sold them on because of the financial fair play situation, which I think doubles their transfer fees and stuff like that.

"But you know, he's a very good player. Again, he's still trying to find his feet, and has done whilst he's been at Preston. I think it would all boil down to where Villa finish in the league table at the end of the season.

"Do they need players in that area and that position? I think it boils down to a hell of a lot of that, and the way the club's going at the moment with the Champions League and the possibility of playing in Europe again next season, you do feel it might be difficult for him to break through into the side.

"But, I think they'll weigh up their options come the end of the season, and whether the right money is available or they keep him and bring him back, or send him out again on another loan spell, just to see if he's capable of taking that step up."

Having shown he's a top defender at Championship level this season, and indeed during his previous stints in the second tier, Kesler-Hayden may now be destined for bigger things.

Kesler-Hayden's Plymouth, Huddersfield Championship stats - per FotMob Team Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating Plymouth 23/24 24 0 2 6.8/10 Huddersfield 22/23 14 1 1 6.8/10

Whether it's been on the right-side of a back three, or in an advanced position down the flank, the youngster has proven himself to be an invaluable, Swiss Army Knife-type player in Paul Heckingbottom's side this year.

He's been earning rave reviews throughout the campaign for his ability to balance his attacking threat with his defensive duties. His dribbling ability paired with excellent tackling, whilst more often than not winning his individual battles, has seen him earn a place in the hearts of the Lilywhites faithful.

However, his performances won't be passing those at Villa Park by, and after seeing him shine in the Championship for some time now, he may well now have earned his big Premier League chance.