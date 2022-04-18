Lee Gregory shares message after scoring in Sheffield Wednesday’s win over MK Dons

Lee Gregory has taken to Instagram to share a message after scoring in Sheffield Wednesday’s crucial victory over Milton Keynes Dons at the weekend.

The Owls slipped out of the play-off places ahead of this fixture and thus needed to pick up a positive result in order to keep their hopes of securing a top-six finish in the third-tier on track.

Wednesday made a stunning start to this fixture as Saido Berahino slotted an effort past Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming after being teed up by Barry Bannan.

Gregory then added a second for the Owls as they took control of this particular fixture.

Bannan extended Wednesday’s lead before the break by producing a sublime lob from long-range.

Despite the fact that MK Dons scored twice in the second-half of this fixture, the Owls held on to secure all three points on their travels.

Wednesday will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in League One to eight games when they take on Crewe Alexandra tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Gregory has opted to reflect on his side’s latest performance on Instagram.

The forward posted: “Very good performance yesterday [Saturday].

“Let’s go again Tuesday.

“@bazzaboi10 (Bannan), stop it.

“It’s getting embarrassing now.”

The Verdict

Wednesday’s display against the Dons in the first-half of Saturday’s game was utterly magnificent as they swept aside a team who are legitimate contenders for a top-two finish in League One.

As well as scoring in this fixture, Gregory managed to win four aerial duels at Stadium MK as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.09.

Having now managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions in the third-tier this season, the forward will be confident in his ability to add to this tally when his side take on Crewe tomorrow.

A victory in this clash could provide the club with the momentum that they need to clinch a spot in the play-offs.

When you consider that Crewe have lost 29 games in League One during the current campaign, they may end up crumbling under pressure if the Owls take the game to them on Tuesday at Hillsborough.