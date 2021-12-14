Lee Gregory shares clear message to Sheffield Wednesday fans as Owls edge nearer to play-off positions

Sheffield Wednesday secured all three points in Cheshire at the weekend, with the Owls winning 2-0 away to Crewe Alexandra.

Barry Bannan opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute, before Lee Gregory doubled the lead just two minutes into the second half.

Wednesday, whose points deduction from last season confined them to relegation to England’s third-tier, have only lost three matches this season.

The Owls are now only denied a spot in the division’s play-offs because of goal difference, with Darren Moore’s side making impressive strides towards the top-six.

Sheffield Wednesday will undoubtedly have automatic promotion ambitions still intact, as they are now just five points from Wigan Athletic in second place.

Gregory, who netted what was his eighth goal of the season during Saturday’s victory at Crewe, posted to Instagram following the three points and said: “Good win at the weekend. Keep this going #swfc.“

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are starting to emerge as the team the division thought it would be from the very start of the campaign.

At one point, it did seem that the Owls were drawing too many games to be in contention come May, but their 12-game unbeaten run is enough to suggest that they should be in the running.

Wednesday have a fairly favourable game on Saturday to try and enter the play-offs with Accrington Stanley making the trip to Hillsborough.

Ensuring they stay consistent is the ultimate objective for Moore’s side now, with automatic promotion well within the realms of possibility.