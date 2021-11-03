Lee Gregory sends warning to League 1 rivals after Sheffield Wed beat Sunderland

Lee Gregory has used Instagram to warn Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals that their performance against Sunderland was more like them last night, and that they are building.

The Owls have been a little up and down this year in the third tier as they’ve grappled for consistency and manager Darren Moore has regularly tinkered with his side.

Things clicked well last night, however, as they beat Sunderland 3-0 at Hillsborough and fans will be hoping that that is an indicator of more positive results to come.

The Owls now lie eighth in the league table and they’ll be looking to break into the top six sooner rather than later.

Indeed, Gregory has said that the team is building now with him taking to Instagram to send this message:

The Verdict

Owls fans will know that actions speak louder than words and so they will hope the Wednesday players can take heed of Gregory’s comments and start getting some momentum going as we head into the winter months.

It’s obvious there is a decent side available at Wednesday this year, Darren Moore has just chopped and changed a fair bit trying to find it.

Perhaps this result can prove a springboard for more consistency.