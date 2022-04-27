Lee Gregory sends message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters following Fleetwood triumph

Sheffield Wednesday certainly know how to put their fans through the ringers, and they did that yet again on their trip to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

Darren Moore’s side knew pre-match that two victories from as many games would seal a spot in the League One play-offs – a defeat to the Cod Army however would have left them outside of the top six going into the final day of the season on Saturday.

Lee Gregory’s fourth minute goal was a perfect start for the Owls, but by the 34th minute of the contest the game was flipped on its head thanks to strikes from Callum Camps and Joe Garner.

As the game wore on, Wednesday got increasingly desperate – however Gregory was the man who came up with the goods as two goals in the space of a minute in the second half secured a priceless three points.

That win moved the Yorkshire side into fourth position in the third tier going into a final day clash with Portsmouth and Gregory, who took his tally to 15 goals for the campaign, posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon directed to the Wednesday faithful.

The Verdict

Providing they win on the final day of the season, Wednesday will have a play-off spot and Gregory’s goals will have been a key reason for that finish.

He hasn’t always been available this season, having spent around six weeks on the sidelines earlier this year, but since recovering from that injury he has been in scintillating form.

Seven goals in as many outings – with Wednesday only losing once in that run of form – has been a fantastic return and at 33 years old, Gregory doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

He could make a major difference in the play-offs providing the Owls get there, with his experience at a higher level than he’s currently playing at being a good thing going into big pressure situations.