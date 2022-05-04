Lee Gregory reacts in three words to Barry Bannan’s latest Sheffield Wednesday achievement

Sheffield Wednesday have performed brilliantly since the turn of the year to bulldoze their way into the League One play-offs.

Darren Moore’s men even had an outside chance of automatic promotion at one stage, and will fancy their chances against Sunderland in the play-off semi finals.

Team news will be eagerly awaited in the semi final first leg on Friday, with Barry Bannan and Nathan Broadhead both forced off in the clubs’ final third tier games of the season.

Lee Gregory has been one of the Owls’ standout players this season and has proved excellent business in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The former Stoke City man would have been in the conversation for Wednesday’s Player of the Season award, but in the end Barry Bannan was the winner for his influential displays from central midfield.

Gregory took to Instagram to share his reaction to Bannan’s recognition.

He wrote: “What a guy.”

Bannan’s understanding alongside Massimo Luongo and George Byers in central midfield has laid the foundations for the Owls to storm their way into the play-offs since the turn of the year.

The Scotsman’s ability to dictate play is unrivalled in the third tier and he leads by example in the vast majority of games.

The Verdict

It would have been a surprise to see any other name on that award than Bannan’s, Moore will have to prove his worth in shuffling the pack if the 32-year-old is not available to face Sunderland on Friday evening.

The Owls comfortably beat Sunderland at Hillsborough this season, before suffering a humbling defeat at the Stadium of Light, in terms of track record, Alex Neil probably marginally has the edge over Darren Moore, but not in terms of the quality and the depth within his squad.

What can be guaranteed is outstanding support from the stands from supporter bases that should not be anywhere near League One.