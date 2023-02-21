Sheffield Wednesday
Lee Gregory reveals what might give Sheffield Wednesday edge over Plymouth and Ipswich in promotion push
Sheffield Wednesday striker, Lee Gregory, has highlighted the “character and desire” Darren Moore’s squad have as they aim to secure a Championship return this season.
Gregory struck a vital third goal for Wednesday on Saturday in their eventual 5-2 win over MK Dons, who had taken the lead twice at Hillsborough.
That was the striker marking his return to the side after illness with a goal, with Wednesday moving back to the top of League One in the process.
“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Gregory told the club’s official media.
“We’ll take it one step at a time and that’s the way it will be.
“Once we get to the end of the season, then we can look back at all the work and say this is why we did it.
“Right now we’re just focused on the next game and I want to help drive the team forward.”
Wednesday have joined Plymouth Argyle in opening up an eight-point lead over third-placed Ipswich Town in recent weeks, with that pair tussling for a clear run at the League One title.
What might given Wednesday an edge, then?
In the eyes of Gregory, it’s the club’s ability to pick up wins and draws from their poorer performances, underlining that character and desire.
“We have said this for months and months but we are grinding out results even when we are not at our best,” the 34-year-old continued.
“We’ve drawn games that we might have lost in the past and it shows the character and desire we have in the dressing room.”
Darren Moore’s side travel to South London on Saturday to take on Charlton Athletic.
Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?
The Verdict
Wednesday have a very good squad and that’s obviously helped them out when it comes to taking up a good position in the race for promotion.
However, there’s more required than just that and Gregory is right to highlight character and desire.
That character was on show to come from behind twice against MK Dons on Saturday, as the desire has been throughout the season, with everyone at Hillsborough pulling in the same direction to get the club back into the Championship.
Thoughts? Let us know!