Lee Gregory reveals what might give Sheffield Wednesday edge over Plymouth and Ipswich in promotion push

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Lee Gregory, has highlighted the “character and desire” Darren Moore’s squad have as they aim to secure a Championship return this season.

Gregory struck a vital third goal for Wednesday on Saturday in their eventual 5-2 win over MK Dons, who had taken the lead twice at Hillsborough.

That was the striker marking his return to the side after illness with a goal, with Wednesday moving back to the top of League One in the process.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Gregory told the club’s official media.

“We’ll take it one step at a time and that’s the way it will be.

“Once we get to the end of the season, then we can look back at all the work and say this is why we did it.