Lee Gregory offers reflection on latest Sheffield Wednesday success

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has expressed his delight at his contribution to his side’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Gregory’s goal midway through the second half was enough to claim all three points for Wednesday, who had to withstand plenty of Bolton pressure to claim the win.

That victory saw Wednesday pick up just their second win in their last seven league games, and moves them to ninth in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

Now it seems that Gregory, perhaps not surprisingly, thoroughly his performance and the result from the weekend’s outing.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon to reflect on that win from the day before, the striker said: “3pts a clean sheet and a goal. Perfect Saturday. We move on to next week and build #swfc”

3pts a clean sheet and a goal. Perfect Saturday. We move on to next week and build #swfc 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/jB7ntWMYLb — lee gregory (@lgreggers9) October 10, 2021

That goal means Gregory has now scored three times in ten games for Wednesday since joining from Stoke City during the summer transfer window.

Next up for Gregory and his Wednesday teammates, is a trip to Plough Lane to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You can’t blame Gregory for being pleased with this win at all.

The pressure was starting to build on Wednesday somewhat following their recent run, so to get back to winning ways, however they did it, will no doubt have been a big relief.

From a personal perspective, strikers always want to score goals, so Gregory will no doubt be pleased to get on the scoresheet again here.

The striker has been hugely impressive in leading the line for Wednesday since his arrival in the summer, and you feel those of an Owls persuasion will be hoping that continues for some time to come yet.