Lee Gregory makes honest claim as he reflects on recent events at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has admitted that the club will be looking to use their break from action to find a solution to their recent slump in form in the third-tier.

The Owls have only won one of their last five league games and were particularly lack-lustre during their meetings with Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town.

Darren Moore’s side failed to deliver a positive performance at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats sealed a 5-0 victory in-front of their own supporters.

Wednesday would have been hoping to produce a response to this setback in their meeting with Shrewsbury last weekend.

However, the Shrews managed to secure all three points in this fixture as Matthew Pennington netted the winning goal in the first-half of the game.

The Owls are not set to make their return to action until January 15th when they are scheduled to face Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough.

Reflecting on recent events at the club on Instagram, Gregory has insisted that his side will be working hard in the coming days as they look to get back on track in League One.

The forward posted: “Got this break to sort ourselves out and come back better.

“We will be working hard to do so.”

The Verdict

Wednesday’s performances in recent weeks have left a lot to be desired and thus it is hardly a surprise that they have fallen to ninth in the League One standings.

In order to have any chance of securing promotion to the Championship later this year, the Owls will need their key players to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the remainder of the campaign.

Having already provided 12 direct goal contributions in the third-tier this season, Gregory will fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally against a Plymouth side who have conceded in six of their last eight league games.

Considering that the forward knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level due to the fact that he has made 106 League One appearances during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he spearheads a push for a top-six finish at Hillsborough by using his experience to his advantage in the coming months.