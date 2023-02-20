Lee Gregory makes honest claim after ending Sheffield Wednesday goal drought against MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has admitted that he believes he has turned a corner by ending his goal drought in the club’s clash with Milton Keynes Dons and is confident in his ability to push on over the course of the coming months.

Before last Saturday’s meeting with the Dons, Gregory failed to find the back of the net in his previous 14 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Wednesday produced a stunning second-half display in this aforementioned fixture as they secured all three points in front of their supporters at Hillsborough.

Trailing 2-1 at the break, the Owls levelled proceedings from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

Gregory then gave Wednesday the lead as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Michael Smith extended the Owls’ advantage before George Byers added a fifth in the closing stages of the game.

Wednesday’s attention will now turn to their meeting with Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Gregory has suggested that his goal against MK Dons could prove to be a turning point in terms of his individual form.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls striker said: “I’ve been in positions like this before and always come out on top, so I’m confident that I’ll do it again.

“I’ve turned a corner now, so hopefully I can crack on.”

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

The Verdict

Wednesday will be hoping that Gregory has indeed turned a corner as he could go on to play a decisive role in the club’s push for promotion if he is firing on all cylinders.

The striker has now provided seven direct goal contributions in League One this season and will be hoping to use his wealth of Football League experience to his advantage between now and the end of the term.

Having scored 60 goals in the third-tier during his career, Gregory knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus will prove to be a useful asset to Owls as they aim to secure a return to the Championship later this year.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis for Wednesday, Gregory may be able to convince the club to offer him a new deal as his current contract is set to expire in June.