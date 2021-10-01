Lee Gregory makes bold promotion claim as Sheffield Wednesday search for consistency

Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory has made a bold claim about the League One title race, as he believes it won’t be a very open battle, according to the Examiner Live.

The 33-year old has been a mainstay in the side so far this year and has managed four goal contributions in his eight games to date.

In midweek, he managed an assist as the Owls saw off fellow title challengers Wigan in a 2-1 win. It’s left Wednesday well in the hunt for a promotion place heading into the next round of fixtures and before the game, the forward has claimed that he believes the winner of League One will boil down to just “three or four clubs” that will “pull away” from the rest of the pack at some point this season.

23 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Leigh Bromby won promotion to the Premier League with which side in 2006? Reading Sheffield United Watford Leeds United

Speaking to the Examiner Live, he said: ” I think there will be three or four clubs who are going to start pulling away from the pack. I don’t think it is going to be as open as what we think.

“With the clubs in this league, there is not going to be one team up there romping it.”

The striker will certainly be hoping that his side are one of that select bunch who do manage to lead the league and potentially fire themselves back up into the Championship at the first time of asking. So far though, there are a number of third tier sides who would consider themselves promotion battlers, from Sunderland to Plymouth.

The Owls themselves aren’t currently even in the top six and there would be plenty of teams above them who feel they can stay involved in a promotion push – but the striker himself feels that only a select few clubs will come away from the battle with promotion chances.

The Verdict

It looks like arguably one of the most open League One title and promotion races in recent memory, with so many big clubs finding themselves lost in the doldrums of the third tier. Sunderland will be desperate to finally emerge back into the Championship, as will Wigan under new ownership and their derby rivals Bolton.

Sheffield Wednesday and Lee Gregory themselves are sure to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season based on their squad and showings to date. With the amount of teams all vying for a place in the second tier though – and with some decent challengers emerging like Plymouth and MK Dons – it’s hard to think that only four of the current top ten in the league will run away with it.