Lee Gregory issues update as he closes in on Sheffield Wednesday return

Lee Gregory is seemingly closing in on a return to action for Sheffield Wednesday after posting a social update on his Instagram account – which will no doubt delight Owls fans.

The veteran striker issued a simple four-word message alongside a picture of him back in training – although it’s unclear if he will be available for selection as Wednesday travel to Sincil Bank this weekend to take on Lincoln City.

Gregory is one of several Wednesday players who have been struck down by injury in the latter stages of 2021 and early 2022, leaving manager Darren Moore with a real selection headache.

The 33-year-old had been in fine form before his setback, scoring eight goals and assisting a further five in 24 League One outings, with his last appearance coming in the 3-2 defeat against Oxford United last month.

It was a foot injury that Gregory suffered against the U’s, although he was able to complete the whole match at the Kassam Stadium it’s left him sidelined for well over a month of action.

In that time, Wednesday have won seven out of their eight matches, which suggests that they’ve been doing just fine without Gregory – but his imminent return gives Moore a bit more depth going into the run-in.

The Verdict

Gregory is returning at the perfect time for Darren Moore, who has options up-front but none who are as consistent and prolific as the Sheffield-born forward.

It’s hard to say that his presence has actually been missed due to the form that they’ve been in recently, but Moore has still been chopping and changing at the top end of the pitch.

When fit though, Gregory is one of the first names on the team-sheet and his record this season speaks for itself.

If he’s included on the bench against Lincoln then it’ll probably give fans a real lift and with many games left to play, his return is coming at a perfect time.