Lee Gregory issues assessment of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday retained top spot in the League One table with a 2-0 win over Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls took the lead through Florian Kamberi after 50 minutes, before Lee Gregory scored his second goal for the Owls with 13 minutes remaining of the contest.

Darren Moore’s side held on to keep a clean-sheet in the win, and he’ll be hoping to see his side build on an impressive showing at the New York Stadium.

Gregory’s performance against the Millers stood out, with the forward netting the second goal for the Owls in their win over Paul Warne’s side.

The forward signed for the club earlier this summer from Stoke City, and the Hillsborough faithful are likely to be pleased with what they have seen from the 32-year-old so far.

Gregory took to Instagram to label the win as another ‘big three points’, whilst also praising both Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Dennis Adeniran for their contributions in the win over their Yorkshire rivals.

Gregory and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on newly-promoted Morecambe, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Owls.

The Verdict:

He’ll be key to Sheffield Wednesday’s bid for promotion back into the Championship this season.

Gregory has made a positive start to life with Darren Moore’s side, and the Sheffield Wednesday boss will be hoping that he can see more of the same from the former Millwall forward.

Their win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium is a statement of intent to the rest of their League One promotion rivals.

If Gregory and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates can continue to go from strength to strength moving forwards, then the Owls shouldn’t have too much trouble in winning promotion at the first time of asking.