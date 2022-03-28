Lee Gregory highlights rare moment for him in Sheffield Wednesday’s latest win

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest display in League One.

Gregory helped his side seal all three points in their meeting with Cheltenham Town on Saturday by scoring at Hillsborough.

The visitors opened the scoring in the fourth minute thanks to Alfie May’s deflected effort.

Wednesday delivered an immediate response to this strike as Massimo Luongo netted from close range.

Following the break, Gregory gave the Owls the lead in the 58th minute as he fired home from outside of the area.

Jack Hunt then effectively sealed victory for Wednesday by scoring their third goal of the game before George Byers added a fourth in the closing stages.

As a result of this triumph, Darren Moore’s side moved up to sixth in the League One standings.

Wednesday will be looking to back up this particular display when they take on AFC Wimbledon next weekend.

By sealing victory in this clash, the Owls will retain their place in the play-off places.

Following the club’s latest performance, Gregory decided to reflect on this clash on Instagram.

The forward shared a number of pictures of himself celebrating his goal with the caption: “Not often I score outside the box.

“Nice 3 pts to enjoy the weekend.”

The Verdict

This was a significant victory for Wednesday as they are now in the driving seat in terms of the race for a top-six finish.

Gregory once again demonstrated his ability to make a difference for the Owls as he netted his ninth league goal of the season at Hillsborough.

When you consider that the forward has also chipped in with six assists at this level, it is abundantly clear that Wednesday will need him to maintain his fitness if they are to secure an immediate return to the Championship later this year.

Having previously helped Millwall secure promotion to the second-tier via the play-offs in 2017, Gregory will be determined to replicate this feat with the Owls as the club eye up a trip to Wembley Stadium.