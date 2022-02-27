Lee Gregory fitness update emerges after Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Charlton

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that whilst Lee Gregory will not be fit enough to make his return in the club’s clash with Burton Albion on Tuesday, he could potentially feature in Saturday’s showdown with Lincoln City.

Gregory has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the Owls’ recent league fixtures due to an issue with his foot.

In the absence of their top-scorer, Wednesday have managed to produce some impressive performances in the third-tier.

During their last seven league fixtures, the Owls have accumulated a total of 18 points which has allowed them to climb into the play-off places in League One.

Wednesday’s latest triumph came in yesterday’s meeting with Charlton Athletic at Hillsborough.

George Byers opened the scoring for the Owls in the fifth minute of this fixture as he headed home from Barry Bannan’s cross.

Wednesday then doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time as Callum Paterson netted his fourth league goal of the season.

Following his side’s 2-0 win over Charlton, Moore shared a fitness update on Gregory.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the forward, the Owls boss said: “Tuesday will come too soon for Lee Gregory but let’s see for Saturday.

“Lincoln could be more of a shout.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Wednesday have managed to step up their performance levels in recent weeks, they could potentially become a force to be reckoned with when Gregory makes his return to full fitness.

The forward has already been directly involved in 13 goals at this level during the current campaign and will be determined to add to this tally between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

With the Owls hitting their stride in League One, Moore can afford to take a cautious approach in terms of Gregory’s recovery from injury.

By easing the forward back into action, the Wednesday boss could potentially get the best out of the former Millwall man in what is set to be a crucial part of the season for the club.