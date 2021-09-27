Lee Gregory delivers Sheffield Wednesday rallying cry ahead of Wigan clash

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has urged his Owls teammates and the Hillsborough faithful to “go again” against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday after the draw to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Wednesday travelled to Portman Road to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich and were minutes away from taking all three points after Dennis Adeniran’s 26th-minute opener but Conor Chaplin capitalised on Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s mistake to make it 1-1 in the final minute.

Darren Moore’s side have now gone four games without a win in League One, a run that leaves them two points outside the play-off places in 11th.

The Owls face another tough test tomorrow night as they travel to the DW Stadium to take on league leaders Wigan Athletic, who are in sparkling form and have won all five of their last games in the division.

Gregory, who started against Ipswich and provided the assist for Adeniran’s goal, has taken to Instagram to provide a rallying cry to his teammates and the fans ahead of the clash against the Latics.

The Verdict

Wednesday are in a bit of a rut at the moment and they need experienced players like Gregory to step up and be leaders.

When the time was ticking away at Portman Road, the 33-year-old will likely have thought that he’d done enough to help the Owls get all three points but it was not to be.

Those are the sort of disappointments that promotion-winning squads need to get past and the current run that Moore’s side are on is a real test of their mettle.

The good news is that in a congested League One table, they’re not far away from getting right back into the mix.

A win against Wigan would be a real statement and could see them back in the top six should results elsewhere go their way.