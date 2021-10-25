Lee Gregory delivers frank message as he reflects on Sheffield Wednesday’s recent displays

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has taken to Instagram to offer his thoughts on the club’s recent displays in League One.

The Owls would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in the third-tier last Saturday in their showdown with Lincoln City after their draws with AFC Wimbledon and Cambridge United.

However, Darren Moore’s side were forced to settle for a point at Hillsborough as Dennis Adeniran’s effort was cancelled out by Lewis Motsma’s header in the closing stages of the game.

Although Wednesday have only lost once in all competitions this month, their progress has been hindered by their inability to pick up victories on a consistent basis at this level during the current campaign.

Currently ninth in the third-tier standings, the Owls know that a failure to pick up their performance levels in the coming months will have a negative impact on their hopes of achieving promotion this season.

Set to face Cheltenham Town this weekend, Wednesday will be determined to secure all three points at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Making reference to his side’s recent results on Instagram, Gregory has admitted that the club need to change draws into victories as soon as possible.

The forward posted: “Tough week results wise should be sitting with a lot more [points].

“These draws need changing into wins now.”

The Verdict

Gregory’s comments are spot on as Wednesday simply have to pick up their performance levels if they are to achieve a relative amount of success at this level this season.

The forward will be aiming to play a major role for his side as they aim to move up the League One standings in the coming weeks.

During the 13 appearances that he has made for the Owls in the third-tier, Gregory has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions whilst he has also chipped in with two assists.

If Gregory is able to maintain his form as well as his fitness for the remainder of the campaign, he could potentially become a hero at Hillsborough by helping his side secure an immediate return to the Championship in 2022.