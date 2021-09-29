Lee Evans shares message as he reflects on Ipswich Town’s triumph over Doncaster

Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s stunning 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

The 27-year-old netted a hat-trick for the Tractor Boys in this particular clash as he side finally provided the club’s supporters with something to shout about at Portman Road.

Macauley Bonne opened the scoring for Ipswich in the 13th minute as he fired home from Wes Burns’ cross.

Evans then doubled his side’s advantage by netting his first goal of the game.

Following the break, Evans added a third for Ipswich before Bonne scored his seventh goal of the season.

The former Newport County man completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute as he slotted past Doncaster goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.

George Edmundson rounded off the scoring in the closing stages of the clash.

As a result of this triumph, Ipswich climbed up to 19th in the League One standings.

Set to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday, the Tractor Boys will fancy their chances of sealing all three points at the Crown Ground.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Evans has admitted that he was delighted to get on the score sheet for Ipswich.

The midfielder posted: “First home win of the season!

“Made up to get my first goals for the club last night.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will be hoping that this particular performance will provide them with the momentum that they need to kick on in League One following an underwhelming start to the season.

A stand-out performer for the Tractor Boys yesterday, Evans managed to register a perfect WhoScored match rating of 10.0 in this fixture.

If the midfielder is able to maintain his consistency in the coming months, he may end up playing a key role for the club as they look to move up the League One table.

When you consider that Accrington suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Oxford United on Tuesday, they may crumble again if Ipswich opt to take the game to them this weekend.