Lee Evans sends message to Ipswich Town supporters as he reflects on win over Forest Green

Lee Evans has taken to Instagram to praise Ipswich Town’s fans for the support that they illustrated during Saturday’s clash with Forest Green Rovers.

The Blues sealed all three points at The Bolt New Lawn thanks to two goals in the first half of this particular fixture.

Kieran McKenna’s side opened the scoring in the 37th minute as Marcus Harness fired past goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Sam Morsy then doubled Ipswich’s advantage on the stroke of half-time with a superb effort.

Following the break, Forest Green pulled a goal back thanks to a strike from Josh March.

Christian Walton made a double save to prevent Rovers from equalising as Ipswich managed to deal with some late pressure from their opponents.

The Blues will now be looking to build upon this triumph in their upcoming league clashes with Milton Keynes Dons, Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town.

Reflecting on his side’s 2-1 win over Forest Green on Instagram, Evans admitted that the support shown by Ipswich’s fans in this fixture was amazing.

The midfielder, who made his second start of the season against Rovers, posted: “First win on the board!

“Amazing following on the road as always.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Forest Green won the League Two title last season and sealed a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on the opening weekend of the current term, they would have been brimming with confidence heading into their meeting with Ipswich and thus sealing all three points in this clash is an impressive result for McKenna’s side.

Whereas Evans didn’t score or provide an assist in this fixture, the midfielder still illustrated some signs of promise last weekend.

The midfielder completed 93.4% of the passes that he attempted against Rovers whilst he also made three interceptions as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89.

With Ipswich set to take on Colchester United in the League Cup tomorrow, it will be interesting to see whether McKenna opts to rest Evans for this fixture in order to give some of the club’s other midfielders the chance to showcase their talent.

