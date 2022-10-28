Lee Evans sends message to Ipswich Town supporters after injury blow

Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans has sent a message to supporters of the League One club after being ruled out with an MCL injury.

Kieran McKenna announced yesterday that Evans would be out for “a period of weeks” with the injury, which he picked up in the Tractor Boys’ 1-0 win over Derby County last Friday.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay in the Ipswich side this term and the midweek victory over Port Vale was the first league game he’d missed all season – though he will now be on the sidelines for a few more.

Evans took to Twitter yesterday to send a message to fans – reflecting on the injury and thanking them for their messages of support.

Gutted to pick up the injury! Been enjoying my football so much this season! Will do everything I can to be back sooner rather than later 💪🏼 Thank you for all the messages 🙏🏼 @IpswichTown https://t.co/im7K2IWYi4 — Lee Evans (@LeeEvans94) October 27, 2022

Luckily, McKenna is not short of midfield options at Portman Road.

Dom Ball and Cameron Humphreys started in the 2-0 win over Vale on Tuesday evening while captain Sam Morsy will be available for Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic after serving his one-match suspension and summer arrival Panutche Camara has worked his way back from injury.

Ipswich are second in League One ahead of their trip to The Valley this weekend – two points back from leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The Verdict

Losing Evans is a blow given the pivotal role he’s played for Ipswich this season.

The midfielder was ever-present in the side ahead of his recent injury and as his message shows, he’ll be desperate to return as soon as possible.

Luckily for McKenna, the Tractor Boys have plenty of quality in that area of the pitch.

Morsy is the captain for a reason, Camara was one of the best midfielders in the division last season, Ball has dropped down from the Championship and Humphreys, an 18-year-old from the academy, showed his quality against Vale.