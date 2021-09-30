Lee Evans sends message to Ipswich Town fans after tough start in Suffolk

Lee Evans joined Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town in the summer but hasn’t had the easiest of starts to life at Portman Road.

Evans, though, will have thoroughly enjoyed his latest performance in front of the Ipswich faithful, grabbing a hat-trick in a thumping 6-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Having captained the side in the early parts of the season, Evans had been playing alongside a similar type of player in midfield in the form of Rekeem Harper.

It appeared things weren’t quite clicking in the midfield of Paul Cook’s side but the solution may well have been found on Tuesday night.

Paul Cook went with a combination he knows well, with Lee Evans playing in a more advanced role with the defensive cover of summer signing Sam Morsy. The pair featured together under Paul Cook in their time at Wigan, and it seems like the understanding is still there.

Morsy, who was subject to reported interest of numerous Championship clubs in the summer, decided to move down a league to once again link up with Paul Cook, and he made a huge difference on Tuesday as he allowed Lee Evans to push on and show Town fans his true quality.

Speaking after the game, Evans told the East Anglian Daily Times how excited he was to ‘show Ipswich fans what I’m all about’.

“I haven’t showed Ipswich Town fans what I’m about, really, so hopefully this can be a step in the right direction for me.

“I want to play better and play as well as I can for this club.

“The goals won’t come like this all the time but for me it’s about being on the front foot, being in people’s faces and then trying to get forward and make the box. I just want to be solid.”

Evans went on to praise his midfield partner Sam Morsy: “Sometimes in the position I play it’s a little harder (to get forward and score goals) but playing next to someone like Sam Morsy helps.

“He sits in and can cover for me and gives me a chance to get forward. I’d like to score more.

“He (Morsy) played really well and showed what he’s about. He’s strong in midfield, wins the ball back and uses it really wisely. We’ve played 80 or 90 games together at Wigan and the first one at Ipswich has gone quite well. “

The Verdict

Evans will be keen to build on his hat-trick in midweek with a strong performance at the weekend as Ipswich face Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium as they look to climb the Sky Bet League One table after a poor start to the season.

The midfielder has had some good seasons over the years in league one, and with the signings that Ipswich made over the summer, Evans will be hoping to be a key aspect as this squad looks to be much higher up in the table. Starting the season as strong favourites to be battling for promotion, a well balanced midfield partnership between Morsy and Evans may well be just what Town need to have success come May.