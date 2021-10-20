Lee Evans sends message to Ipswich Town fans after club’s victory over Portsmouth

Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s clash with Portsmouth.

The Tractor Boys managed to produce a superb performance last night as they secured a 4-0 victory over Pompey at Fratton Park.

Ipswich took the lead in the 41st minute of the game as Macauley Bonne netted his 10th goal of the season.

Following the break, Conor Chaplin doubled his side’s advantage as he fired past goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Sone Aluko then added a third for Ipswich in the 58th minute.

Wes Burns scored the Tractor Boys’ fourth goal of the evening in the closing stages of the game as his side outclassed their opponents.

As a result of this triumph, Ipswich moved up to 13th in the League One standings.

Paul Cook’s side will now be looking to back up this performance when they face Fleetwood Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

Following the game, Evans took to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for their support in this fixture.

The midfielder posted: “Great result and performance!

“Top atmosphere from the away end yet again.”

The Verdict

After sending out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by thrashing Portsmouth last night, it will be fascinating to see whether Ipswich will now be able to push on at this level under the guidance of Cook.

Evans will be hoping to make a positive impact for the Tractor Boys in the coming weeks after showing glimpses of his talent this season.

The midfielder produced an impressive performance during yesterday’s meeting with Pompey as he made three interceptions and provided one key pass at Fratton Park.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.49 in this fixture, Evans will be determined to replicate this display against Fleetwood on Saturday.

Providing that Ipswich are able to secure victory in this showdown, they could use the momentum gained from this result to climb the League One standings.