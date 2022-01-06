Lee Evans makes claim about Ipswich Town’s play-off hopes as Gillingham clash looms

Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans has insisted that he still believes that the club could emerge as contenders for a play-off place this season.

The Tractor Boys are currently 11 points adrift of Plymouth Argyle who occupy sixth-place in the third-tier and will be looking to close this particular gap when they face Gillingham this weekend.

Drafted in as Paul Cook’s successor, Kieran McKenna made the perfect start to his tenure in charge of Ipswich as he guided his side to a 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers last month.

After their scheduled clash with Lincoln City was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Sincil Bank, the Tractor Boys will be determined to get back into the swing of things by picking up a positive result in their meeting with the Gills.

Having featured in all but two of Ipswich’s league fixtures this season, Evans is likely to start in Saturday’s showdown with Steve Evans’ side.

Making reference to the current situation at Ipswich, the midfielder has admitted that he thinks that the club can still challenge for a top-six finish during the current campaign.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official website, Evans said: “You’ve got to believe or there’s no point.

“We’re 11 points off of the playoffs.

“We know with the players that we’ve got that, if we can get on a good run, then anything is possible.

1 of 20 Accrington Stanley? Yes No

“We believe.

“It’s going to take a really good run but why can’t we be that team that sneaks into the playoffs.”

The Verdict

This is a bold claim by Evans as although Ipswich are able to call upon the services of some classy operators, their progress in the third-tier this season has been hindered by a lack of consistency.

In order to have any chance of securing a play-off place, the Tractor Boys will need to pick up victories on a regular basis at this level.

Evans will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the coming months as he has already provided six direct goal contributions at this level in the current campaign.

By adding to this tally in Ipswich’s meeting with Gillingham, the midfielder could help his side secure all three points at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium this weekend.