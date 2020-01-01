‘Lee Clark is back’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to surprising XI selected to face Wigan

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has left fans unsure as to what formation his side are playing against Wigan Athletic.

Clotet’s side have struggled of late, despite having pushed both first placed Leeds United and second placed West Bromwich Albion close in their respective fixtures in the past few weeks.

A win against Wigan Athletic at St Andrews is a must as Blues look to move away from the relegation zone in the Championship table.

Sitting 18th in the league standings, Birmingham have failed to win in their last five league outings and Clotet has made some changes to the side that lost to Leeds last Sunday.

Blues starting eleven sees just three defensively minded players having Harlee Dean, Kristian Pederson and Maxime Colin selected.

Jeremie Bela continues in the side, whilst Lukas Jutkiewicz remains in the starting frontman role.

📋 TEAM: Here’s how we line-up for this afternoon’s game with @LaticsOfficial. 🔞 Brought to you by @BoyleSports. Latest match odds 👉 https://t.co/Jzk3tLTH4K 📋 #BluesLIVE pic.twitter.com/NsTHudZxkX — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) 1 January 2020

Here is some of the Blues fans reaction to the team news:

Pep was 100% still pissed from last night when picking the team — MΔTTY (@Matty_bcfc4) 1 January 2020

Lee Clark is back — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) 1 January 2020

Peps found lee Clark’s bingo machine — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) 1 January 2020

What is this? 3-6-1? — Stu 👍 (@StuTheCaptain4) 1 January 2020

Its the Zola/Cotterell/Clarke formation — The Choff (Geoff) (@Thechoff1) 1 January 2020

Please tell me Bela isn’t playing in defence oh lord — Hayden Atkins (@BrummieHayden) 1 January 2020

Bela left back? — Paddy Duggan (@pjddy1) 1 January 2020