Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Lee Clark is back’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to surprising XI selected to face Wigan

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has left fans unsure as to what formation his side are playing against Wigan Athletic.

Clotet’s side have struggled of late, despite having pushed both first placed Leeds United and second placed West Bromwich Albion close in their respective fixtures in the past few weeks.

A win against Wigan Athletic at St Andrews is a must as Blues look to move away from the relegation zone in the Championship table.

Sitting 18th in the league standings, Birmingham have failed to win in their last five league outings and Clotet has made some changes to the side that lost to Leeds last Sunday.

Blues starting eleven sees just three defensively minded players having Harlee Dean, Kristian Pederson and Maxime Colin selected.

Jeremie Bela continues in the side, whilst Lukas Jutkiewicz remains in the starting frontman role.

Take part in our latest Birmingham City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18

Who did Birmingham beat on Boxing Day last season at St Andrew's?

Here is some of the Blues fans reaction to the team news:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Lee Clark is back’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to surprising XI selected to face Wigan

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: