Lee Cattermole has revealed his expectations for the season ahead for former club Middlesbrough.

The former midfielder spent three years in the first team squad at the Riverside, coming through the ranks of the club’s youth academy in 2005.

The 35-year-old made nearly 70 appearances for the club before departing for Wigan Athletic following Boro’s relegation to the Championship in 2008.

But Cattermole is hopeful that the club can now make a stab at returning to the top flight this season.

What has Lee Cattermole said regarding Middlesbrough’s promotion chances?

Boro have spent just one season in the top flight since Cattermole’s departure in 2008, with Aitor Karanka bringing the team up in 2016, only to go straight back down in just one campaign.

However, Michael Carrick has raised optimism at the Riverside that promotion can be achieved this season.

The club earned a play-off place after finishing fourth in the Championship under the former England international, but fell to defeat in the semi-finals against Coventry City.

Cattermole expects there to be stiff competition in the race for the automatic promotion places over the next year.

But the former Boro player believes that next season represents a great opportunity for the club.

"Boro have a great opportunity," said Cattermole, via Teesside Live.

"The manager has finished the season really well.

“The only difference now for Middlesbrough is there'll probably be the expectation.

“From having no expectation to suddenly having big expectation.

"But, they've great knowledge inside the game, Michael, Woody, Grant [Leadbitter], Danksy.

“Great coaching staff and great players.

“That's one thing - the players in such a short space of time - the players Jonny Howson, Crooksy they're good lads.

"I expect Boro to be very good but the teams that have come down are very good as well.

“Football is competitive at the minute and everyone is looking for little margins.”

Can Middlesbrough earn promotion from the Championship this season?

Boro were one of the in-form teams in the second half of last season and could have competed for automatic promotion but for their poor start under Chris Wilder.

However, a number of key players have departed due to their loan spells coming to an end, so a lot of work needs to be done to improve Carrick’s squad this transfer window.

If Boro can discover similar quality players then they will certainly be in the conversation for promotion.

But it will be difficult to compete against clubs like Leeds United and Leicester City, who suffered relegation to the second tier last term.