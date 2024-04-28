Highlights Former player Cattermole suggests Sunderland must emulate Newcastle's front-foot attacking style to win fans back.

Lee Cattermole has urged Sunderland to take inspiration from their bitter rivals Newcastle United and suggested his former club have "lost our way" as they search for a new head coach.

The Black Cats have struggled ever since the departure of Tony Mowbray as manager last December.

The veteran coach was replaced by Michael Beale, who lasted just 63 days at the helm.

Michael Beale's Sunderland record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 12 4 2 7 33.33

Mike Dodds was placed in charge of the team until the end of the campaign on an interim basis, with a successor set to be confirmed in the summer.

No official appointment has yet to be named, with a number of candidates emerging as potential replacements for Beale.

Cattermole makes Newcastle and Sunderland comparison

Cattermole has suggested that Sunderland need to be looking for someone that can get the team playing more like Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side, especially in front of their own fans.

The former Black Cats midfielder has highlighted the key traits of Howe’s team that he would like to see from the Sunderland side in the future.

“You look at Newcastle and the way that they play at home,” said Cattermole, via Total Sport.

“I think we [Sunderland] have got to do exactly the same.

“We have done that in the past.

“We had that a lot under Tony Mowbray.

“In terms of front foot attacking football… pressing high.

“We have just lost our way a little bit.

“Especially that Millwall game.”

No side in the Premier League has scored more goals at home this season than Howe’s Newcastle.

However, the comparison to the Wearside outfit’s biggest rivals may not be welcomed by supporters.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have just one goal in their last five at home, which came in a 5-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Cattermole spent 10 years at the Stadium of Light from 2009 to 2019, becoming a mainstay of the team during their time in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old retired in 2020 after a stint with Dutch side VVV-Venlo.

Sunderland’s head coach search

A number of coaches have been linked with vacancy at the Stadium of Light in the last few months.

This includes the currently unemployed Paul Heckingbottom, who earned promotion with Sheffield United last season.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl is also reportedly being considered, as well as French side Reims’ manager Will Still.

However, no official appointment has yet been made and one likely won’t be confirmed until after the end of the Championship season.

The Black Cats’ promotion push came to an underwhelming end in the second half of the campaign, meaning Sunderland will be in the second tier again next season.

Sunderland have lost their attacking edge

Sunderland were an exciting, front-footed, attacking side last year under Mowbray, but have lost that completely.

Some of that will be down to personnel, as losing the likes of Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo in the last 18 months has been a blow.

Their recruitment has also been poor, signing inexperienced forwards that have struggled to adapt to life in the Championship.

While their philosophy of focusing on youth has worked out well overall, perhaps adding some experience in the final third is needed in order for Sunderland to compete for Premier League promotion under their next head coach.