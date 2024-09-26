Lee Cattermole has claimed he’s the most excited about Sunderland that he’s been in the last five years.

The Black Cats have made a positive start to the new Championship season under new head coach Régis le Bris.

The Frenchman was appointed after a protracted search process over the summer, but he has delivered exciting results and promising performances so far.

Sunderland have won five of their opening six league games, with their only dropped points coming from a defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

The Wearside outfit have also scored the joint-most amount of goals of any team in the division, with 13 to their name.

Cattermole delivers exciting Sunderland verdict

Speaking on Sky Sports, Cattermole claimed that the aligned vision between le Bris and the board makes for an exciting platform for them to build on.

He has praised what they’re trying to achieve, with their focus on younger players and the staff that they’ve brought in, and believes the next challenge will be to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

“The word that kept coming up there was process,” said Cattermole.

“The good thing for Régis is, it’s a club process, and it’s been shown over the last three or four years.

“He’s got the backing of the club, it’s a process from the club.

“It’s not just him coming in and going ‘this is the style of play, this is what I’m bringing’.

“The club are very aligned with this is what they want and it’s a question of can he deliver it.

“They believe he is the man to deliver the style they want and what they are recruiting for.

Related Sunderland AFC: Chris Mepham speaks out amid potential permanent Black Cats transfer talk The Sunderland defender is out of contract with the Cherries next summer, and he's been talking about his future plans.

“I spent a long time at Sunderland and this is as excited I’ve been about the club in the last five years.

“They’re doing lots of good things.

“I think for a young player when they go into a club, or any player, this club now is a much easier club to come and play at.

“You’ve got staff who have been there for a long time, you’ve got training methods, you’ve got the style of play, it’s very aligned top to bottom.

“I really believe in what they are doing at the moment.

“The hardest thing for Sunderland at the moment is communicating to the fan base.

“You have 40-odd thousand every home game and if you don’t get in the top six, how does this process keep continuing? Because it’s gone now three or four years and they need to be back in the Premier League.

“So does this process lead you to the Premier League? That’s the big challenge.”

Sunderland league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 25th) Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 +8 16 2 Sunderland 6 +9 15 3 Burnley 6 +9 13 4 Blackburn Rovers 6 +6 12 5 Sheffield United* 6 +6 12 6 Leeds United 6 +5 11 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland are currently second in the Championship table after the opening six games, one point behind leaders West Brom.

The Black Cats have earned wins over the likes of Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

Le Bris will be hoping that his side can maintain this positive start over the whole season, and fight for promotion to the top flight straight away.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face eighth place Watford on 28 September in a 3pm kick-off.

Promising early signs for le Bris

The results have been one thing for Sunderland, but their performances have been just as good a match as their five wins from six.

That’s perhaps the most encouraging sign of all, and shows that they might be able to keep up this positive form over the course of the year.

There will no doubt be dips, and injury issues and whatever other issues, but it’s been a massively encouraging start to the campaign.

Cattermole is right that it’s an exciting time for the club, which is a far cry from the start of 2024, when everything unravelled very quickly under Michael Beale, which led to a very disappointing end to the season.