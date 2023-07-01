Former Sunderland skipper Lee Cattermole has claimed that Tony Mowbray is the perfect manager for Sunderland.

The 35-year-old, who has been retired as a player since 2020, racked up an impressive 262 appearances for the Black Cats throughout his career, making him more qualified than most to talk about the club.

What has Lee Cattermole said about Tony Mowbray?

Indeed, with Sunderland back in the Championship last season and doing well, it sounds as though Cattermole has been really impressed by Mowbray.

When asked how it felt to see the club doing well again, the former Black Cats' midfielder turned the discussion towards the club's current boss.

"It's took it's time, hasn't it?" he said, reflecting on the club's difficult recent history, via ChronicleLive.

"It's taken a few years.

"It's energetic and the fans are with them.

"People won't enjoy going there and that's how it should be. It should be a tough place to go and you've got 40,000 plus fans every week, you need to be putting on a decent show.

"It's not always easy to do but I think they're in good hands.

"I think Tony Mowbray is great for them. Tony is exactly what they need.

"With that amount of inexperience, to have someone with that much experience, knows the game so well, he's the perfect manager for them."

Tony Mowbray Sunderland speculation

Given how he feels about Tony Mowbray and his experience being a key factor in why he is so perfect for the club, Lee Cattermole surely wouldn't have been happy reading speculation regarding Mowbray's future earlier this summer.

Indeed, despite Sunderland reaching the Championship play-offs unexpectedly, following their defeat in the semi-finals to Luton, speculation emerged that the club were considering axing their boss.

This came weeks after reports suggesting that young Italian head coach Francesco Farioli was being lined up.

Farioli has since been appointed manager of Ligue 1s OGC Nice

Will Tony Mowbray stay at Sunderland?

Although there has again been further speculation since then, given we are now entering pre-season territory, it seems likely that Mowbray will stay on.

That is surely a very sensible decision by the Sunderland board, who have to be happy with what the 59-year-old achieved following his arrival at the club early last season.

With Mowbray having a full summer to get transfer business done, and a full pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, this time around, arguably, the Black Cats could be even better.