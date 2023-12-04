Highlights Birmingham City players are frustrated with their current performances and believe they can play better.

Despite recent poor results, Birmingham City is still relatively comfortable in the mid-table of the Championship.

Wayne Rooney's changes to the team have had an effect on their campaign, but there is hope that results will improve as the players become familiar with the new system.

Lee Buchanan has revealed that the current squad of players at Birmingham City know they can play better than they are currently doing.

This revelation comes after Birmingham played out a goalless and not-so-entertaining 0-0 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday.

It was an improvement from their recent game, as they conceded four goals and lost to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

But it was still a disappointing performance from Rooney’s men, and it caused the Birmingham boss to call out some of his players after the game.

That result means it is now just one win from their last five games in the league, with that coming against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Rooney has been tasked with changing the club’s way of playing as well as picking up results, but both are not working as of yet, and Buchanan has revealed that there is frustration from the players when it comes to this.

Lee Buchanan reveals frustration among Birmingham City players

Buchanan, who is familiar with working under Rooney as the pair were both at Derby County a few years ago, has revealed that there is frustration among the current Birmingham team as their performances can be much better than they are.

Buchanan told Birmingham Live: “We know we can play a lot better than that so it’s frustrating. The first 20 minutes was good, but when Ethan (Laird) went off we stopped playing. I think we got dragged into their game a little bit too much. They wanted a stop-start game and that’s what it ended up being.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

As mentioned, results have been very much on the poor side for Birmingham since Rooney took over.

But given they had a good run under former boss John Eustace, Birmingham are still relatively comfortable in the Championship.

Championship table (As it stands December 4th) Teams PL PTS GD 9 Sunderland 19 27 7 10 Watford 19 27 5 11 Cardiff City 19 27 4 12 Middlesbrough 19 27 2 13 Norwich City 19 26 -2 14 Bristol City 19 25 -1 15 Birmingham City 19 23 -4 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 22 2

They sit in 15th place on 23 points, seven points adrift of the play-off places and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

So, they sit in mid-table, but with games coming up against Coventry City and Cardiff City in the next week, Rooney will be hoping his side can claim further up the division.

Where can Birmingham City realistically finish this season?

When Rooney walked through the doors, it was made to be believed that the former Derby man was going to improve from Eustace and make the club a serious promotion contender.

However, it hasn’t worked out like that, as the changes have had an effect on their campaign, as Rooney looks to change many things.

Therefore, that has seen results take a dive, and that has resulted in the Blues going from near the top six to sitting in mid-table and not that far away from the relegation places.

So, it will be frustrating for Birmingham fans, but they need to remain patient, as Rooney will hope that once the team is familiar with what is required from them, then results will come with it.

At the minute, Birmingham need to pick up some points and extend that gap to the relegation zone before panic sets in. They are only seven points adrift of the play-offs, so a few positive results and they are very much in the top six race once again.