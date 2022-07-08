Lee Buchanan pens message to Derby County supporters after sealing departure

Lee Buchanan has taken to Instagram to thank Derby County’s fans for the support that he received during his time at Pride Park.

As confirmed by Werder Bremen’s official website earlier this week, the defender is set to feature for the German side next season after finalising a move.

Derby will go to football’s world governing body FIFA in a bid to secure a compensation fee for Buchanan who was signed on a free transfer by Werder.

Given that Buchanan is 21-years-old, the Rams will argue that they should receive money for him due to the fact that they actively played a role in his development.

A product of Derby’s youth academy, the left-back made his senior debut in 2019 and went on to feature regularly for the club in the Championship.

During the previous campaign, Buchanan made 30 league appearances for the club as they suffered relegation to the third-tier.

Reflecting on his time at Derby on Instagram, Buchanan has admitted that it was a privilege to play for the club and has admitted that he hopes that they can go on to achieve success under new owner David Clowes.

The defender posted: “It was an absolute privilege to represent @dcfcofficial since the age of 14.

“Thank you to all the staff, players and fans.

“I hope to see the club back where they belong under the owner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Buchanan (@leebuchanan_)

The Verdict

Whereas the nature of Buchanan’s exit has caused controversy, it is clear to see that the left-back wants Derby to thrive in his absence.

Given that the Rams will not be able to call upon Buchanan’s services next season, they will need to draft in a suitable replacement for him as they are now short options in this position.

Having made an eye-catching start to their business this summer by signing the likes of Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester, it will be interesting to see who Derby decide to swoop for in the coming weeks.

As for Buchanan, he will be hoping to force his way into Werder’s side for their clash with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on August 6th.