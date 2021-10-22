Lee Buchanan makes clear claim over Derby County’s start to the season amid rallying cry

Derby County defender Lee Buchanan has insisted that the Rams have had a good start to the campaign considering all of the issues around the club and he urged them to start turning draws into wins.

The Rams remain bottom of the Championship table and results in mid-week meant that Derby are now seven points adrift of safety. That comes after Wayne Rooney’s side failed to hold onto the lead twice in their 2-2 draw at home to Luton Town.

Rooney’s side would though be currently sat on 16 points had they not been deducted the 12 points that they were for entering into administration.

That would have left them only five points shy of the play-off places and that shows where they are as a squad rather than the league table.

However, if the Rams are going to be able to get themselves further up the table, then they are going to have to win games like their one against Luton in mid-week when they were in the position to secure all three points.

Speaking to Derby’s official club website ahead of their clash with Coventry City, Buchanan insisted that he feels the Rams’ start to the season has been a good one considering the issues they have been dealing with.

While he also urged them to start turning performances and draws into wins.

He said: “It’s difficult the situation we are in but as a group of lads we believe we can move up the table.

“With the performances we are putting in, it is frustrating because we are not getting the results we would like at the minute but hopefully it will come, starting on Saturday.

“I think we have had a good start. I don’t think you reflect on it too much when you have games coming thick and fast but with the current situation that we are in, we are playing well and hopefully the wins will start coming.”

The verdict

You have to agree with Buchanan that in the main the Rams have been performing consistently well so far this season. That is even more the case considering the amount of work they are having to get through as individual players given the size of Rooney’s squad.

However, at the moment the Rams are not picking up wins at the rate they will need to really close the gap on the teams just outside the relegation places.

Whether they can start doing that is going to make the difference in the end as to whether they can survive the drop or not this term.

There are signs that they have enough quality to pick up a few more wins, but they need to start doing that swiftly and the two dropped points against Luton might prove to be vital come the end of the season.