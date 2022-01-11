Lee Buchanan and Watford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Given their current situation, it is perhaps inevitable that rival clubs are taking an interest in a number of Derby County players during the January transfer window.

One such player who is starting to attract interest for his exploits at Pride Park, is Lee Buchanan.

According to recent reports from Derbyshire Live, Premier League side Watford are among the clubs who are taking an interest in the left-back.

But what would it mean for those involved if Buchanan was to complete a move to Vicarage Road this month?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might arise, from this potential deal should it be agreed.

Is it a good potential move?

It does look like it could be a useful piece of business for those involved.

Although Buchanan’s current contract with Derby is set to expire at the end of this season, the Rams do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

As a result, the Championship side could still negotiate a decent fee for the left-back, which could be vital for the club as they look for some welcome income amid their well documented financial troubles.

Buchanan meanwhile, would surely relish the chance to play in the Premier League with a club such as Watford, who would be getting a promising and useful young player in return for their investment.

Would he start?

You feel it may be difficult for Buchanan to be a regular in the starting line-up to begin with.

Admittedly, Adam Masina is currently away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Danny Rose has apparently been told he can leave the club this month.

However, with Watford having recently brought in another left-back with Hassane Kamara joining from Nice, ther would still be competition for places right from the start for Buchanan at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, with Kamara possessing more top-flight experience, that could see him get the nod ahead of Buchanan initiaully, which could make the Derby man one for the future if he does join the Hornets.

What does he offer?

For starters, Buchanan could certainly be a long term option for Watford.

At just 20-years-old, the left-back is still at a very early stage of his career, meaning he could be an asset to the Hornets for many years to come if they bring him to Vicarage Road.

Given his age, the defender will no doubt be determined to impress as well, and prove that he is capable of holding his own at Premier League level, a big incentive for anyone at Buchanan’s stage of his career.

With Buchanan also capable of playing at centre back when required, he could also offer some useful versatility for the Hornets in the years to come, should a deal be completed.