Lee Brown sends farewell message to Portsmouth fans

Lee Brown’s three and a half year spell at Portsmouth came to an end on Friday with the 31-year-old completing a move to AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer.

The experienced left back scored six goals in 131 appearances for Pompey and will be hoping to eclipse 500 EFL games in his time at Plough Lane, having signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

Brown has chipped in with three goals and three assists from left back already this season and will be confident of cementing a starting berth under Mark Robinson in the coming months.

The Dons are just one point above the relegation zone having won just one of their last nine following a positive start to the season.

Brown took to Twitter to express his emotions and send a farewell message to Pompey fans.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for all the kind messages it’s been a absolute pleasure playing for this football club.

“All the very best for the future. We have had a laugh, sometimes smile, life’s too short.”

With Danny Cowley looking to take Portsmouth in a different direction with some younger and more mobile players, it feels like the right time for Brown to move on, arriving at a club that will need him in their survival bid.

The Verdict

Portsmouth have come very close to earning promotion to the Championship in the three and a half years since Brown joined the club.

Sadly the play-offs have been a cruel mistress and the 31-year-old was never able to test himself in the second tier with the club.

With Denver Hume arriving from Sunderland earlier this week the writing was on the wall for Brown, and it is a testament to his professionalism that he has decided to go straight into the thick of a relegation battle with a risk that he could be playing in League Two next season.

It will be interesting to see how Brown fits in at Plough Lane, expected to be a valuable senior pro with Robinson attempting to change the style of play on the pitch.