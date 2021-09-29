Lee Brown makes frank admission as Portsmouth fall to fourth defeat of the season

Portsmouth are now without a Championship win in their last seven games, falling to a 2-1 defeat in last night’s match with Burton Albion.

After winning their first three games, Pompey have struggled to maintain that form, losing four and drawing a further three.

However, club captain Lee Brown believes that his side are perhaps creating their own problems, during an interview with The News.

Brown was caught out for Burton’s first goal last night, when his pass was intercepted, allowing Tom O’Connor to fire the hosts into the lead.

A brilliant start to the campaign for The Blues followed an equally as impressive pre-season, securing positive results against teams in the higher division.

Speaking to The News about the problems that come with the club’s expansive style of play, Brown said: “I think both of the goals they scored come from our own mistakes because we’re trying to pass the ball out from the back. Truthfully, they’ve set us up and nicked it off of us on both occasions to score.

“Both of the goals they’ve scored are exactly the same, they’ve not carved us open once really and we’ve basically played into their hands.

“They’ve obviously watched us because they were inviting us to play from the back, waiting for us to pass it, and then jumping on us.

“We believe in the way we play and we’ll keep doing it, but we just got caught out tonight.”

The verdict

An expansive style of football is certainly exciting to see as a fan, but with seven games without a win, it is perhaps a little surprising that they have not adapted.

The ultimate objective will be centred around this notion of playing out from the back, but whilst it is still causing them problems, it may be best to tweak that a little.

There is no doubt that this expansive style of football will work at Portsmouth. They have excellent ball-playing personnel all across the pitch and they will surely see success, but for now, it is a case of going back to winning football games in whatever way possible.