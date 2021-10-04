Lee Brown issues challenge to Portsmouth team-mates after Sunderland win

Lee Brown has praised his teammates for their impressive work at the weekend, as they turned over Sunderland 4-0 – but claims he wants them to keep it up and repeat the feat on a ‘consistent basis’ speaking to the club’s official website.

Pompey looked the part as they brushed aside the Black Cats in spectacular fashion, with the 31-year old himself getting his name on the scoresheet.

It’s taken the Fratton Park outfit to 11th in the league table now, as they look to try and kick on and push for promotion at the top end of the third tier.

Danny Cowley’s men haven’t had the greatest start to life this campaign, with Portsmouth failing to win a game in over a month of action. Now though, they’ll want to use their energy from the positive result on Saturday and channel it into more victories going forward.

Quiz: Have Portsmouth ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Changed stadium permanently? Yes No

Lee Brown certainly wants that, as he lauded his teammates for their impressive work at the weekend but called for them to keep it up going forward. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We put in a performance that totally warranted the scoreline and the boys showed plenty of character.

“If we hadn’t done that, then we could have gone under against a side that were top of the league and coming down to Fratton Park on a great run of form.We had to stand up and be counted and – to a man – that’s exactly what we did to get the three points.

“But it’s all very well doing it for one game – we’ve got to find that level on a consistent basis. We can’t get too carried away.”

Portsmouth’s next fixture comes against Cheltenham on Saturday, who themselves have struggled this year so far and find themselves in 17th place. They’re also on the back of four consecutive losses (including an EFL Cup defeat to Preston North End).

There will be no better time then for Brown and his teammates to try and come together to produce a similar performance and try and pick up another three points.

The Verdict

Lee Brown was simply stunning for his side at the weekend and has proven to be a reliable source both going forwards in attack and getting back and defending too.

He’s found a new lease of life for Pompey this season and it was his showing in the 4-0 victory that went a long way towards securing the win. If his teammates can rally round him and produce a similar level of performance to him, then there is no doubt there will be more wins on the horizon for Danny Cowley’s men.