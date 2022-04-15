Lee Bowyers details Birmingham City rallying cry ahead of Coventry City clash

Lee Bowyer has claimed his Birmingham City will give everything in their upcoming home game.

The Blues play later this afternoon against play-off challenging Coventry City.

Bowyer’s side don’t have so much to play for, so rivals of the Sky Blues could be concerned of this being a softer fixture than their own.

But the 45-year-old has quashed those fears, claiming his side want to impress the home crowd in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Bowyer has emphasised his happiness with the hard fought 1-0 win over West Brom and believes games such as today’s offers the team a good test going into the summer transfer window.

“Every game that we play at home, we set out to win. Sometimes you have to win ugly, and that is what we did against West Bromwich Albion. The players will try, and we will be up for it,” said the Birmingham boss, via the club’s official website.

“We have two big games coming up over the Easter weekend, two teams that we want to be looking to beat. Both games should be a good atmosphere.”

Quiz: Are these 12 Birmingham City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 1. Maxime Colin scored Birmingham's first Championship goal of the season Real Fake

Birmingham’s home form has seen the side only win one of their last four games at St Andrew’s.

Bowyer’s men are 18th in the Championship table, clear of any relegation scrap.

With five games to go, the team cannot climb the division with a win against Mark Robins’ side, but they could fall as low as 20th with a defeat and other results not going their way.

The game kicks off at 3pm.

The Verdict

While the old adage is that some teams are on the beach by this time of year, Bowyer has every reason to want his side to continue competing hard.

Their recent home form is a concern and a win against Coventry could go a long way to addressing that.

Falling down the table to 20th place would also be a big blow to the team’s overall confidence.

The players have managed to stay clear of the very bottom of the table, so should want that reflected in the final league standings.