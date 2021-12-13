Lee Bowyer’s admission, Marc Roberts update: The latest Birmingham City transfer talking points

Birmingham City were confined to a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City at the weekend, with Mark McGuinness rescuing a point fro the visitors in the 90th minute.

The hosts did find themselves 2-0 up at half time and seemingly cruising thanks to goals from Troy Deeney and Ivan Sunjic.

However, Kieffer Moore halved the deficit with 66 minutes on the clock, before the young centre-back restored parity in the dying minutes.

It is a result that leaves Birmingham in 15th place, and as many points from the play-off positions as they are from the top-six.

The Blues have two extremely difficult matches to come, with trips Blackburn Rovers and Fulham on the agenda.

Whilst we wait for those clashes to come around, here are two transfer talking points to come from Birmingham…

Lee Bowyer makes January transfer window admission

Lee Bowyer has admitted to being disappointed that the club will have to sell players before they can buy in the January transfer window, during an interview with BBC West Midlands and as cited by Birmingham Live.

Despite sitting in 15th at the midway part of the season, Birmingham are still relatively close to the play-off positions and will still have top-six ambitions.

The Blues have been linked with a view names as January looms, but their incomings will be dictated by the number of departures.

It does appear that they have the scope to add in January but it will all depend on the funds they can generate.

Marc Roberts signs new contract

With Marc Roberts’ existing deal at St Andrew’s drawing to an end, he has committed his future to the Blues for another two years, with Birmingham possessing the option of offering at third year.

This will seemingly stop clubs around the Championship sniffing around for a potential bargain.

Roberts has started 21 of Birmingham’s 22 games in the Championship this season, with the 31-year-old proving to be as influential and dependable as ever in the Blues’ backline.

The vastly experienced defender signed from his hometown club Barnsley in 2017, after making his way to the professional game through the non-league route.